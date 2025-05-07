Pakistan Claims It Shot Down 5 Indian Fighter Jets, Says Soldiers Taken Prisoner

Pakistan claimed that it had shot down five Indian fighter jets and took Indian Army soldiers as prisoners in retaliation for Indian military strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday, May 7, which targeted terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok). India said it has targeted camps of the hub of the JeM terror group and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

It stated that the down Indian fighter jets includes Rafale jets, one MiG-29, and one Su-30, reported The Tribune. It is also reported that the Pakistan Air Force also shot down an Indian Heron drone.

🚨BREAKING: Pakistan's defense minister Khawaja Asif claims that five Indian planes have been shot down and that several Indian soldiers have been taken prisoner@KhawajaMAsifpic.twitter.com/gasBSVKaVJ — Muhammad Mudassir (@GeminiMuddi) May 6, 2025

Also Read | Air India Cancels All Flights Amid Ongoing 'Operation Sindoor' Until 12 Noon on May 7.

The downing of the jets are not “hostile acts” and Pakistan was defending its territory, said Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday after India strikes locations in Pakistan. However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs have not respond to the claims made by Pakistan forces and said India did not lose any jet in Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, India’s government said it conducted targeted military strikes against Pakistan, an expected move after retaliation for a terrorist attack on April 22 in Palgham that killed 26 people.