Pakistan: Concerns raised over forced disappearance of student in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], April 25 : Paank, a human rights organisation, has expressed deep concern following the recent forced disappearance of Javed Baloch, a student from Balochistan, in Karachi.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "We express deep concern over the recent incident in Karachi, where Javed Baloch, son of Musafir Baloch and a resident of Malar, Awaran, was forcibly disappeared by state intelligence personnel in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area in Karachi capital city of Sindh."

According to Paank, Javed, the son of Musafir Baloch and a resident of Malar, Awaran, was taken by state intelligence personnel from the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area in Karachi, sparking alarm and fear within the Baloch community. Javed had been pursuing a Master's degree in Political Science at Balochistan University and had previously enrolled in a law program at Karachi University, although he later withdrew from it.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Javed's disappearance remain unclear, but it is evident that he was abducted without any legal justification or due process, making it an extrajudicial act. The forced disappearance has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of Baloch students and residents in Karachi, as well as the broader implications for the human rights situation in Pakistan, Paank stated.

This incident is far from an isolated case. Paank has documented numerous similar instances of enforced disappearances in Karachi, where individuals are detained by state agencies and security forces without any formal communication or legal oversight. Such actions blatantly violate both national and international human rights standards and undermine the principles of the rule of law, which Pakistan claims to uphold.

In response to this alarming situation, Paank has called on the authorities to immediately disclose Javed Baloch's whereabouts and ensure his safety. The organisation has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, with an emphasis on holding those responsible accountable for their actions. The disappearance of Javed Baloch highlights the growing concern over state-sanctioned abductions and the urgent need for reforms to protect citizens' rights and uphold the rule of law.

