Pakistan continues crackdown on Hindu temples, destroys Hinglaj Mata Mandir

In a disturbing series of human rights violations, reports from Pakistan reveal the targeted demolition of Hindu places of worship, with the Hinglaj Mata Mandir (temple) in Sindh province becoming a victim of this crackdown on religious minorities. According to reports, authorities in the Tharparkar District cited a court order to justify the demolition of this Hindu temple in the city of Mithi.

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria brought attention to this alarming development through a tweet, condemning the ongoing crackdown on Hindu religious places by Pakistani authorities. "Pakistani authorities continues crackdown on Hindu religious places. Following an order of anti-encroachment court Mirpurkhas, Hinglaj Mata Mandir has been demolished in Mithi, Tharparkar, Pakistan," Danish Kaneria wrote on X.

The attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan are not a new occurrence. Danish Kaneria had previously reported an attack on a Hindu temple in Karachi last year.

Pakistani authorities continues crackdown on Hindu religious places. Following an order of anti-encroachment court Mirpurkhas, Hinglaj Mata Mandir has been demolished in Mithi, Tharparkar, Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/EUOHHcXkQt — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) November 23, 2023

About Hinglaj Mata Mandir (temple)

Hinglaj Mata Mandir, also known as Hinglaj Devi, Hingula Devi, and Nani Mandir, is a Hindu temple situated in Hinglaj, a town on the Makran coast in the Lasbela district of Balochistan. It is located in the middle of the Hingol National Park.

This temple holds significance as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the Shaktism denomination of Hinduism. Among the three Shakti Peethas in Pakistan, the others are Shivaharkaray and Sharada Peeth.

The Hinglaj Mata Mandir is positioned in the Hinglaj area along the Hingol River in the Balochistan region of Pakistan, approximately 217 kilometers away from Karachi. The journey to reach the temple involves navigating through a challenging desert terrain.

The shrine is situated within a small natural cave and features a low mud altar. Unlike many Hindu temples, there is no man-made image of the goddess. Instead, a small divine form of Hinglaj Mata is worshipped, and the stone is adorned with sindoor.

Interestingly, Muslims refer to Hinglaj Devi as 'Nani Mandir' and participate in visits known as 'Nani Ka Haj.' Muslims from across Balochistan also engage in worship at the Hinglaj Shakti Peeth.

An annual religious festival takes place in April, attracting devotees, especially Hindus, from remote areas. A passport and visa are required for those wishing to visit Hingula Devi.

A unique ritual at the temple involves the construction of a coral enclosure called "Chul," measuring 10 feet long outside the temple. This enclosure is filled with blazing embers, and eunuchs and devotees walk on it to reach the temple, experiencing minimal pain. It is believed that this ritual fulfills wishes without causing harm to the body.

Pilgrims visiting Hinglaj also ascend the Chandragup and Khandewari mud volcanoes. As part of their devotions, coconuts are thrown into the craters of the Chandragup mud volcano to express gratitude and make wishes, believing that the gods will answer their prayers.