Pakistan: Cops abuse power, torture hotel staff for denying 'free food'

Karachi [Pakistan], July 21 : A dispute over a breakfast bill at a hotel in Karachi's Korangi area has led to allegations of police brutality, where a police officer refused to pay for breakfast and instead subjected the staff to torture. ARY News reported

Ali Muhammad, an employee of the hotel, claimed in a statement that the police officers frequently visited the hotel for breakfast and left without paying.

He further added that a total of five police officers arrived at the hotel for breakfast on Friday morning, worried about the rising inflation. When the policemen were asked for the breakfast bill, they started torturing him.

This incident has raised concerns about police misconduct and abuse of power.

The hotel employee asserted that the police arrested three other hotel employees after registering a case against them, accusing them of keeping cylinders unlawfully, as per ARY News.

Further, the officers are alleged to have stolen 18 chairs and Rs 30,000 from the hotel's counter.

According to Ali Muhammad, the head-muharrir of Korangi police station, he allegedly accepted money for the release of the detained employees on a personal guarantee.

In response to the allegations, SSP Korangi Tauheed Rehman has suspended the three officers - Shakir, Mudassar, and Waqasinvolved in the incident, pending further investigation.

The case has been assigned to SP Shah Faisal for a thorough inquiry into the incident. The suspended officers have been placed on administrative leave until further orders.

