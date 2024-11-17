Pakistan: Council of Islamic Ideology faces backlash over anti-VPN decree

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 17 : The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has sparked widespread criticism from digital rights advocates, lawmakers, and religious scholars after its chief, Raghib Naeemi, declared the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for accessing "immoral or illegal content" as un-Islamic.

The statement has been described by critics as an overreach, with claims it aligns with broader attempts to curb free expression under the guise of religious justification, Dawn reported.

Naeemi's remarks, made on Friday, framed the use of VPNs for accessing inappropriate material as contrary to Sharia law. However, a CII member clarified that this was not an official council decision but Dr. Naeemi's personal viewpoint.

"Watching immoral content by using technology cannot be categorised as a religious issue," the member said. Critics, including telecom experts and rights activists, argue the decree targets freedom of expression and privacy rather than addressing genuine moral concerns.

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel questioned the logic of targeting VPNs, pointing out, "If watching adult content or blasphemous material was an issue, then mobile phones should be declared un-Islamic before labelling VPNs as such."

Nighat Dad, the Executive Director of the Digital Rights Foundation, called the decree "contradictory" to constitutional privacy rights and argued it aims to stifle dissent on social media.

Lawmakers have also joined the criticism. Senator Palwasha Khan, chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, has scheduled a meeting on November 18 to discuss restrictions on VPNs.

She raised concerns about whether the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) intends to monitor users' online activity. Senator Allama Nasir Abbas of the Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) accused the country's leadership of using laws and decrees "as per their whims," labelling them as representatives of a "corrupt elite," reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, the PTA has reiterated its requirements for commercial VPN users to register their services. According to its latest statement, entities such as software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers must complete the free online registration process by submitting documentation such as CNICs, company registration details, and employer verification.

PTA claims to have processed over 20,000 registrations so far, with approvals typically granted within 8 to 10 days, Dawn reported.

As debates intensify, the decree has ignited broader discussions about the intersection of technology, governance, and religious principles in Pakistan, raising concerns about the implications for digital privacy and freedom of expression.

