Pakistan counters US resolution with its own, seeks intervention in Kashmir 'dispute'

Islamabad, June 29 In a tit-for-tat move against a recent US resolution calling for a probe into the February 8 elections, the Pakistan National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution proposed by a member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N), condemning the move and demanding US intervention into what it termed as 'ongoing human rights violations' in Kashmir.

The resolution, introduced by PML-N member Shaista Pervez Malik, slammed the US resolution calling for a "full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 elections" that was passed on June 25 by the United States House of Representatives by an overwhelming majority, stating that it deliberately remained ignorant towards Pakistan’s electoral process.

It said the National Assembly takes serious notice of the resolution passed by the lower house of the US Congress concerning Pakistan, terming it as a blatant attempt to interfere in the country's internal affairs.

"Such interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs was inappropriate and unbecoming of global powers. This kind of meddling in our country’s internal matters is unacceptable. It is not appropriate for any global power to interfere in the internal affairs of another country," Malik added.

She also raised the Kashmir issue in her address, calling on the US Congress to adopt a resolution on what she termed the "ongoing genocide in Gaza", "serious human rights violations in Gaza and Kashmir" and "state-sanctioned atrocities against minorities, particularly Muslims, in India”.

Seeking the US’ intervention in the Kashmir dispute, the resolution called on the international community to take immediate steps to "alleviate the sufferings of people" in Gaza and Kashmir.

The resolution was passed with an overwhelming majority with at least 368 members voting in favour, with only seven opposing it.

As the resolution sailed through the National Assembly, the opposition benches continued to chant slogans against the government as Malik lashed out at them, accusing them of encouraging an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty in light of foreign intervention in the country’s internal affairs.

"It is shameful that Pakistan’s sovereignty is under attack and some among us are encouraging this assault. It is regrettable that foreign powers are meddling in our internal matters," she said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office also raised serious concerns over the timing of the US resolution, stating that it "does not align well with the positive dynamics of bilateral relations between the two countries".

