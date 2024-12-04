Pakistan court approves interim bail of Imran Khan's wife until December 23

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 : The Peshawar High Court has approved the interim bail of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, until December 23. The decision was made after the court heard her request for corridor bail in multiple cases, The Express Tribune reported.

Justice Waqar Ahmed conducted the hearing in the court. During the hearing, lawyer Alam Khan Adeen Zai appeared on behalf of Bushra Bibi. During the proceeding, Adeen Zai said that his client had requested for corridor bail in 27 cases due to the multiple charges filed against her.

The Additional Attorney General requested the court to ensure that Bushra Bibi appears before the relevant courts as per the legal requirements, according to The Express Tribune report.

Justice Ahmed said that the interim bail of Bushra Bibi was approved to facilitate her appearance in the respective courts and added that she should appear in the court hearings as scheduled.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi's lawyer requested more time, citing the need for her to appear in more than 50 cases, The Express Tribune reported. However, the judge rejected the request for giving more time, citing the upcoming winter holidays. The court then approved her interim bail until December 23, allowing her time to be present in the respective courts for the cases against her.

Earlier on Monday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and 93 other party leaders in connection with the party protests in Islamabad.

The warrants were issued in response to allegations of violence, rioting, and other offences during the demonstrations, Dawn reported .Imran Khan, who has been in Adiala Jail since last year, is already facing multiple cases and awaiting bail in several of them.

On November 13, Khan had called for nationwide protests on November 24, demanding the restoration of PTI's electoral mandate, the release of party members detained by the government, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he claimed was consolidating a "dictatorial regime." These calls culminated in clashes across Islamabad, with the party's leadership retreating from the Red Zone by the early hours of November 27.

The protests, which spanned three days, resulted in the loss of six lives, including a policeman and three Rangers officials who were fatally struck by a speeding vehicle, according to officials and hospital sources, reported Dawn. Both PTI and government officials have issued conflicting claims regarding deaths allegedly caused by law enforcement action during the protests.

