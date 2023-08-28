Pakistan: Court dismisses murder charges against Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 28 : In a relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)and former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, a Pakistan Court dismissed murder charges against him on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Dunya News is a 24-hour Urdu language news television channel from Pakistan.

PTI Chief’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha informed about the development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, “The court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan in Bijli Road police station in Quetta, once again Imran Khan has been red-faced in a false case, congratulations to all of Pakistan for the victory of justice.”

According to Dunya News, Imran Khan was charged with the murder in June and has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, after he fell out with the country's powerful military.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman continues to be in Attock jail after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana case earlier this month.

The court also imposed an 100,000 Pakistani Rupees fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor