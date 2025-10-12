Pakistan court expresses displeasure over police inaction in enforced disappearance case

Islamabad, Oct 12 The Islamabad High Court has expressed strong displeasure over the police's inaction in a case regarding enforced disappearance and ordered departmental accountability, local media reported on Sunday.

The court sought a compliance report from the cabinet secretary about the initiation of proceedings against the senior police personnel, including the IGP.

The order issued by Justice Akhtar Kayani sought a compliance report from the secretary about an earlier order wherein the official was ordered to place the matter before the Prime Minister for commencement of departmental proceedings against the responsible police officers, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The incumbent IGP was directed to present a report on whether any action was taken against the joint investigation team members and investigating officers involved.

The case originates from an FIR lodged in 2015 for the recovery of Abdullah Umar, and the judge was hearing a contempt petition registered by the victim's wife, Zainab Zaeem.

During the court hearing, Justice Kayani reminded government officials about an order issued in 2019 where a penalty of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2 million was imposed on senior police officials, including the IGP, over their inability to find Umar and had directed the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) to attach their salaries until his recovery.

Justice Kayani said that the earlier order, wherein the Ministry of Defence was asked to nominate officers from the law enforcement agencies for briefing, was not followed in letter and spirit, according to the court order.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani asked the respondents to fully follow previous court orders and nominate an officer from the field formation for the next in-camera briefing.

The judge said that the missing person, Mohammad Abdullah Umar, was "admittedly an injured person who was unable to perform his day-to-day functions prior to the date of his alleged abduction." The judge adjourned the case until November 11.

Several cases of enforced disappearances have been reported across Pakistan, and in most cases, the victims' families have accused the Pakistani forces of orchestrating the act.

On October 6, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, accused Pakistani security forces of forcibly disappearing a man from his home in Balochistan's Khuzdar district amid an escalating wave of enforced disappearances across the province. Paank has identified the victim as Asad Ullah.

In a statement shared on X, Paank stated, "On October 5, 2025, Pakistani security forces forcibly disappeared Asad Ullah, son of Rasool Bakhsh, from his home in the Norgama Zehri area of Khuzdar district. He is a shopkeeper by profession."

Similarly, Paank said that Hamid Baloch, a resident of Gwadar's Dando, was forcibly disappeared from his hometown by a local death squad on October 5.

"On October 5, 2025, Hamid Baloch, son of Gwahram and a resident of Dando, Kulanch in Gwadar district, was forcibly disappeared from his hometown. According to local sources, the abduction was carried out by a local death squad operating in coordination with Pakistani security forces," Paank posted on X.

Paank mentioned another incident of enforced disappearance. In a post shared on X, the human rights organisation stated, "Forcible Disappearance of Mumtaz Saleh in Turbat. On October 2, 2025, Mumtaz Saleh, son of Saleh Zaheer, a native of Kashap, Dasht, and recently residing in the Gulshan Abad area of Turbat city, was forcibly taken from his home by Pakistani security forces."

