Pakistan court extends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's interim bail till Jan 27

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 : A local court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in cases linked to the May 9 violence, along with several other matters, while directing the former prime minister to appear at the next hearing either in person or through a video link, according to Dawn.

The order was passed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, who heard the pre-arrest bail pleas. Advocate Shamsa Kayani appeared on behalf of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

However, the court could not take up arguments on the bail applications due to the absence of the former prime minister, Dawn reported.

In view of Imran Khan's non-appearance, the court extended the interim bail and adjourned the proceedings until January 27, instructing that his appearance be ensured on the next date of hearing, according to Dawn.

The bail extension comes amid multiple legal cases against the PTI founder. Apart from the May 9 violence-related cases, several other cases, including those pertaining to attempted murder and the alleged submission of fake receipts, have been registered against Imran Khan.

A separate case concerning the alleged submission of fake receipts linked to Toshakhana gifts has also been registered against Bushra Bibi, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia also extended Bushra Bibi's interim bail on her pre-arrest bail application and adjourned the matter until January 27.

A case against her has been registered at the Ramna police station under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, along with other relevant provisions.

Alongside the court proceedings, issues surrounding legal access have also surfaced. PTI lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry was once again not allowed to meet Imran Khan to obtain his signature on power of attorney documents required to file an appeal against his recent conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Reacting to this, the PTI condemned what it described as "deliberate obstructions" to its founder's right to appeal in the Toshakhana-II case.

In a statement, the party alleged that prison authorities were preventing Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from meeting their counsel at Adiala jail to sign the power of attorney.

The party said that making the PTI founder's counsel wait for hours, closing the legal desk and denying facilitation for the execution of the power of attorney amounted to a "planned attempt to obstruct access to justice".

The PTI maintained that under Rules 178 and 179 of the Punjab Prison Rules, 1978, every prisoner has the legal right to meet his or her lawyer, sign legal documents and file an appeal, adding that prison authorities were not authorised to create hurdles in this process.

The party further alleged that denying the right to appeal violated Articles 10-A, 4, 9 and 25 of the Constitution, and demanded immediate and unhindered access for the former prime minister to meet his counsel so that he could pursue his legal remedies, Dawn reported.

