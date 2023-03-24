Pakistan court extends Imran Khan's protective bail in 5 cases till Monday

Lahore [Pakistan], March 24 : The Lahore High Court, on Friday, extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's protective bail till Monday in five cases registered against him in Islamabad, including two for "vandalism," ARY News reported.

The former premier had been granted protective bail in the five cases on March 17 when he secured protective bail in a total of nine.

In the court today, the former premier arrived at the LHC in tight security. A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard Imran's plea and extended the bail till March 27.

During the hearing, Khan's counsel told the judges that the PTI chairman was seeking protective bail in order to go to Islamabad where several political cases have been registered against him, according to ARY News.

Earlier on Friday, the LHC Registrar's Office raised objections to two protective bail applications filed by Khan.

The former prime minister in his pleas stated that he wanted to appear before the investigation team in the FIRs registered against him and pleaded with the LHC to grant him protective bail fearing arrest.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to the PTI chief in two cases, reported Dawn.

An FIR was registered against Khan at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Glora police stations in Islamabad accusing the PTI chief and party workers of their involvement in attacking cops and creating a situation of unrest outside the FJC in Islamabad during the Toshakhana case hearing on March 18.

Khan arrived at the LHC on Tuesday around 1 pm. According to a Dawn correspondent in court, the ex-premier's vehicle entered LHC through the Mosque Gate.

Fawad Chaudhry, a PTI aide, party lawyers, and private security guards accomped the PTI chairman.

Khan has renewed his claims that his life is in danger, saying that the incumbent rulers wanted to kill him and that a "trap" was set up at the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday during the Toshakhana hearing.

Last year, the PTI chief survived an assassination attempt and blamed it on senior government and military figures.

Justice Sheikh of the LHC also heard a separate petition filed by the PTI on Tuesday seeking records of cases against the former prime minister.

The police presented a report in court during the hearing, stating that six cases had been filed against Imran Khan in Punjab. Three of these FIRs were filed at the Race Course police station in Lahore. In contrast, others were filed at the Sarwar Road police station, the New Airport police station in Rawalpindi, and the Madina Town police station in Faisalabad, according to Dawn.

