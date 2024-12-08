Pakistan: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM, other leaders of Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 : The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) several top leaders in connection with the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the 25 accused mentioned in the GHQ attack case include PTI's top leaders like Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, Tahir Sadiq, Malik Taimoor Masood and Kanwal Shauzab

ATC Rawalpindi Judge Amjad Ali Shah signed the warrants, ordering the Rawalpindi Police (CPO) to arrest them and present them before court by December 10. The court's decision showcases efforts to hold the accused accountable for their alleged involvement in the GHQ attack case.

On December 5, Judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted PTI founder Imran Khan and 60 other PTI leaders were indicted in the GHQ attack case, ARY News reported.

After the decision announced by the ATC, the police arrested four PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat, and Malik Ahmad Chatta, in connection with the GHQ attack case. 23 other accused in the case, including Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed and Shehbaz Gill, have been declared proclaimed offenders.

On May 9 last year, Khan, who served as Pakistan's PM from 2018 to 2022, was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was present for a hearing in a corruption case. He was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from other nations.

Protests erupted acrosss the country following Imran Khan's arrest, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release. The PTI protesters attacked and vandalised several civil and military installations, including the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase, GHQ of the army in Rawalpindi and and others.

The protesters also set vehicles on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police and security personnel. Over 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots, ARY News reported. The federal government accused Imran Khan of being the mastermind of these attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement.

