Pakistan: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz and others in May 9 riots case

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 : An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and others in connection with their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, Geo News reported.

The court issued the arrest warrants as the leaders failed to appear in a case registered at the Civil Lines Police Station. Non-bailable arrest warrants were also issued against PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry.

During his court appearance, PTI Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Junaid Afzal Sahiwho, along with Khayal Ahmad Kastro, had been declared an absconder for failing to appearstated that a review petition had been filed and was subsequently adjourned by the court, according to Geo News.

The case pertains to allegations of setting a police van on fire and accuses PTI leaders of aiding and encouraging arson. Arrest warrants were issued against the three PTI leaders and Fawad Chaudhry for failing to attend the previous hearing, now followed by the issuance of non-bailable warrants.

This development comes amid ongoing legal troubles for PTI leadership, including its founder Imran Khan and senior leaders like Shah Mahmood Qureshi. They face numerous cases linked to the May 9 incident, during which military installations were attacked by an angry mob following Imran Khan's arrest in a graft case.

The then-Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, the caretaker administration, and the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government have accused PTI of orchestrating the May 9 riotsan allegation the party denies.

Following the violent incidents, individuals involved in the May 9 riots were tried in military courts, which sentenced 85 individuals, including Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years. Of the 67 people who filed mercy petitions, 19 have since been pardoned.

The PTI has challenged the military court convictions of its workers and supporters, describing the trials of civilians in military courts as "a blatant violation of justice."

The May 9 riots have become a focal point in PTI's ongoing negotiations with the government. The party has called for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the riots, Geo News reported.

As part of its 'Charter of Demands,' PTI has proposed that the commission conduct a thorough inquiry into the events leading to Khan's arrest. The party has also requested investigations into its November protest in Islamabad and the treatment of those arrested for their alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents, including the circumstances surrounding their arrests, custody, and release, as well as alleged human rights violations.

