Pakistan: Court remands Imran Khan to NAB custody for four days in Al-Qadir Trust case

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 : An accountability court on Friday remanded Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan to NAB custody for four days in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The court also extended the pre-arrest interim bail of his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the same case and the Toshakhana case, till November 21. When Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing the bail petitions of Bushra Bibi in the Federal Judicial Complex, he was told that the petitioner and her lawyer, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, were both in Adiala Jail for a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The hearing of Imran Khan's case took place in Adiala Jail. During the hearing, NAB's deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi presented the application seeking 10-day physical remand for Imran Khan. However, the judge approved a four-day physical remand of Imran Khan, according to the Dawn report.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after meeting her brother Imran Khan, Aleema Khan said that the PTI chairman was considering filing a case against diplomat Donald Lu in the United States, whom he accused of toppling his government, if he did not get justice from courts in Pakistan.

Aleema Khan said Imran Khan had found it appropriate to share Donald Lu's message with people. She said her brother was in good health and was satisfied with the food that was given to him in prison, Dawn reported. She said Imran Khan told her that he had a good routine in prison and got the opportunity to exercise.

She said the Islamabad High Court had issued a stay order in the cypher case and those clauses were included in the case that could result in a death sentence or life imprisonment. "What crime has the ex-PM committed for which he was booked in such offences?" Aleema Khan questioned, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court's division bench dismissed an application seeking restoration of the PTI chairman's pre-arrest bail plea in the corruption case. The judges suggested the petitioner's lawyer approach the competent court for his release on post-arrest bail.

Earlier this week, an accountability court in Rawalpindi turned down the request for the physical remand of Imran Khan in two cases, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

During the hearing of the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases against Imran Khan, AC Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict, rejecting the plea for Imran Khan's physical remand.

