Pakistan: Court sends Pashtun Tahafuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen to judicial custody

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 : A trial court in Islamabad rejected the police's request for extending the remand of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen and ordered placing him in judicial custody, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

On Saturday, Islamabad police produced Pashteen before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Chaudhry. The police have requested an extension of his remand in the case lodged at Tarnol Police Station, The Express Tribune reported. However, the judge rejected the request and issued an order that the PTM leader be remanded in prison.

In addition, the court issued notices regarding Pashteen's bail application, with arguments scheduled to be heard on January 2. On December 4, Pashteen was arrested while travelling in a caravan from Chaman district to Turbat district, according to The Express Tribune report.

Police claimed that Pashteen was arrested after officers were reportedly fired upon his vehicle, The Express Tribune reported. Furthermore, he was arrested for breaching a ban preventing his entry into Balochistan. However, the PTM accused law enforcement of firing at Pashteen' vehicle.

Manzoor Pashteen, who founded PTM in 2014, advocates for the rights of Pashtuns, who are affected by Pakistan's war against the Taliban and its local affiliate, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The PTM has also been raising its voice for the Baloch, who have been facing similar atrocities in the hands of the security agencies.

Earlier this month, Pashtuns in Pakistan held protests against the detention of the chairman of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen. The protesters in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces had blocked the roads to raise their protest against the arrest of Pashtun leader and human rights activist.

Earlier this month, PTM member Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi lambasted the Pakistani military establishment for trying to stifle their freedom of expression and their right to peaceful assembly and asserted that they cannot stifle their freedom around the world. He said that PTM will continue its struggle until the release of PTM chief Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen.

In an interview with ANI, Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi said PTI activists around the world have organised protests after the arrest of Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen. He said that PTM does not believe in Pakistan's courts, which, he stressed, "are compromised under the boot of the Pakistani military establishment."

Speaking about Pashteen's arrest, he stated that the PTM chief was arrested on December 4, six days before the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi said that Pashteen's intention to travel to Turbat was the main reason behind his arrest. He said that PTM will raise the matter at every forum if Manzoor Pashteen is not released.

"Manzoor Pashteen was arrested on December 4, six days before the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The main reason behind his arrest was that he was intending to travel to Turbat, sit-in where our Baloch brothers were organising protest against the enforced disappearances, target killings and genocide of the Baloch people. So that was the reason to stop Pashtun and Baloch, to show solidarity with each other, to strengthen their relationship with each other. The Pakistani military establishment was afraid of this relationship, and that is why he was arrested while on his way to Turbat city."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor