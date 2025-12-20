Pakistan court sentences Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to 17-year imprisonment in corruption case

Islamabad, Dec 20 A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana-2 corruption case, local media reported.

The case involves the purchase of an expensive jewellery set, gifted to Imran by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in May 2021, at a nominal price.

The verdict was pronounced by Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s special court during proceedings conducted at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where Imran is being imprisoned.

Under the ruling, Imran was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison, receiving 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Bushra Bibi also received a 17-year imprisonment sentence under the same legal provisions.

Additionally, both were fined Rs 16.4 million, with failure to pay the fines resulting in further imprisonment.

"This court, while passing sentences, has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female. It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment," Pakistani leading daily Dawn reported, quoting the court order.

Following the verdict, legal teams of Imran and Bushra said they would challenge the verdict before the high court.

The two were reportedly indicted in December last year, and in October this year, both denied the charges, calling them "fabricated and politically motivated" attempts to strip him from politics.

Reports suggest that while recording his statement before the special court, Imran dismissed the prosecution's version, alleging that the entire case was "malicious, fabricated, and politically engineered".

He argued that he did not fall within the definition of "public servant" under the Pakistan Penal Code, maintaining that during his tenure as the Prime Minister, he was not aware of the specific details of the gift presented to his wife.

The PTI founder asserted that all procedures under the country's Toshakhana Policy 2018 were followed. He added that the gift was reported to the PM Office protocol section, assessed, and legally retained following payment to the national exchequer.

"We complied with the Toshakhana Policy in letter and spirit," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor