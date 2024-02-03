Pakistan: Court to issue verdict against Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi in 'illegal' marriage case today

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 : A trial court in Pakistan will today issue its verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 'illegal' marriage case, Dawn reported.

After a 14-hour hearing, the decision will be announced on Saturday.

Imran Khan's counsel, Salman Akram Raja, and Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Usman Riaz Gul, completed the cross-examination of witnesses. The court heard from four prosecution witnesses, including Khawar Manika, Aun Chaudhry, Nikah Khawan Mufti Saeed, and an employee named Latif.

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi submitted their statements, responding to 13 questions posed by the court. Salman Akram Raja, representing the accused, penned down their answers.

According to Dawn, in the proceedings, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the complainant's lawyer, and public prosecutor Samiullah Jasra presented their arguments against the couple.

Salman Akram Raja also sought permission to produce a witness, a member of Bushra Bibi's household, but the court declined the request. Furthermore, pleas for acquittal under Section 249-A and jurisdictional pleas under Section 179 were rejected.

The courtroom witnessed the screening of Khawar Manika's video and the replaying of Nikah Khwan Mufti Saeed's interview on private TV multiple times, as per Dawn News

In her statement, Bushra Bibi dismissed the divorce certificate dated November 14, 2017, as fake.

"Khawar Manika gave me verbal triple talaq in April 2017," Bushra said.

Additionally, she added, "From April to August 2017, I spent my period of Iddat and moved to my mother's house in Lahore in August 2017. On January 1, 2018, a simple marriage took place with the PTI founder."

The outcome of this case holds significant implications for the political landscape and personal lives of the involved parties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case for retaining expensive state gifts when Imran was in power.

