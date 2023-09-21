Pakistan criminals using latest weapons for street crimes: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 : Pakistan criminals used the latest weapons in street crimes and targeted killing in the last three months, ARY News reported on Thursday citing an investigation.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that during the investigation it was revealed that the shells that were recovered from the crime sites did not match with the weapons used in previous offences.

It added that the network involved in arms smuggling and providing weapons on rent has been still active.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) as well as the Police have failed to complete their investigations of the street crimes and targeted killings committed in recent days.

According to investigation sources, federal investigation agencies were themselves inquiring into targeted killings. “They have detained various suspects from different areas,” sources added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor