Pakistan customs seize PKR 446 million worth of smuggled phones and goods at Sost port

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoJK], September 18 : The Pakistan Customs authorities have successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle 15,465 mobile phones, predominantly Android devices, valued at PKR 446 million from China into Pakistan via the Khunjerab Pass border crossing.

The mobile phones and additional items have been confiscated, and a smuggling case has been initiated, Dawn reported.

According to a report submitted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Customs officials at the Sost Dry Port had received intelligence that a truck, identified as GLTE 1257, carrying smuggled mobile phones and other high-value goods had entered Pakistan from China through the Khunjerab Pass and was parked on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) near the Dehi area of Khunjerab Pass, potentially waiting to unload its cargo during the night.

The report details that Assistant Collector of Customs at Sost Dry Port, Imtiaz Shigri, dispatched a Customs team to investigate the truck, which was parked at Barkhoon near Dehi. The truck was found abandoned on the roadside with no one present.

When questioned, local residents revealed that an unidentified individual had left the truck, claiming it had a mechanical issue that required a mechanic's attention, reported Dawn.

The Customs team transported the truck to Sost Dry Port, where it was secured by port officials. As no one came forward to claim the vehicle or its cargo, a public notice was issued at both Sost Dry Port and the Baggage Section, requesting the unidentified importer to present the necessary documents for the truck within 15 days. Failure to comply would result in legal action as stipulated by law.

With no response received by the end of the notice period, the Assistant Collector of Sost Dry Port organised another team to conduct a physical examination of the truck's contents. The team's inspection revealed a total of 15,465 mobile phones, including 8,365 smartphones (such as iPhone, Oppo, Vivo, One-Plus) and 7,100 bar phones, alongside other non-duty paid items, Dawn reported.

