Pakistan: Cypher case: Special court to hold in-camera trial of Imran Khan, ex-Foreign Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 : In a recent development, the special court has granted approval for an in-camera hearing of the bail application in the cypher case involving the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Pakistan's former minister of foreign affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

This decision was made by Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who issued a secure verdict in favour of an in-camera trial and accepted the plea of the prosecution under section 14-A.

The court's verdict includes a provision allowing access to the courtroom for family members during the upcoming in-camera hearing of the cypher case. However, the special court has adjourned the hearing of the case until the following day, according to ARY News.

The cypher case, which led to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act, involves allegations based on a complaint by the Home Secretary. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were named in the report, along with references to former Principal Secretary Azam Khan and former Planning Minister Asad Umar.

The FIR outlines concerns about the misuse of classified documents, and it suggests that action will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar as authorities conclude their involvement in the misappropriation of these documents.

According to the report, a conspiracy was orchestrated to misuse the diplomatic cypher for ulterior motives, with the former prime minister and foreign minister allegedly distorting the facts of the diplomatic cypher. "A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cypher to fulfil nefarious purposes", it added. It further stated that the former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.

The report further asserts that this deliberate manipulation of the cypher's contents posed a threat to state interests, with the former premier retaining a copy of the diplomatic cypher sent to the Prime Minister's office.

The report claimed that the former prime minister asked Azam Khan - the then principal secretary - to "manipulate the contents of a cypher". "The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cypher, which was sent to the PM office", it added, ARY News reported.

