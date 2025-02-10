Pakistan: Death toll due to road accidents rises to 92 in Karachi in 2025

Karachi [Pakistan], February 10 : Karachi has witnessed a significant rise in traffic accidents, as 92 people lost their lives due to road accidents in 2025, Ary News reported citing rescue authorities report.

As per the statistics released by the rescue authorities, 92 people lost their lives in traffic accidents that occurred between January 1 and February 8.

Additionally, over 900 people were injured, which included more than 100 women.

According to Ary News, nearly 9,000 traffic accidents were reported in Karachi in 2024.

Citing Rescue services, Ary News reported that as many as 771 citizens lost their lives, while 8,174 others were injured in nearly 9,000 road accidents in Karachi.

Earlier on Thursday, Karachi reported 99 major incidents reported in the first 37 days of 2025, resulting in 39 fatalities, ARY News reported, citing the traffic police.

In response to the rising number of accidents taking place in the city, a four-member committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the accidents.

As per a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) road safety in Pakistan has suffered because of lack of strong leadership in the past and management at the central and provincial levels.

The ADB report warned that unless the government implements strong measures, fatalities are estimated to increase by at least 33 per cent by 2030.

It further noted that in urban areas, road design and operation remain car-focused, with poor safety standards for pedestrians, motorcyclists, three-wheeler occupants, and bicyclists.

The report also highlighted the limited use of road signs and markings across the network, numerous uncontrolled access points to high-speed arterial roads, high-speed intersections, and the inadequate use of proven safety measures such as roundabouts or traffic signals.

