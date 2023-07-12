Pakistan: Death toll from tribal clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram rises to 11 

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 : Ongoing clashes between two tribes over a piece of land in the Kurram tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed two more lives on Tuesday, taking the total tally of casualties to 11, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The clashes began last week in the Boshehra Dandar area and spread to other regions, including Khar Kallay, Baleshkhel, Pewar, Gidu, Teri Mengal, Karman Para Chamkani, Maqbal and Kunj Alizai, according to Dawn.

People in the impacted regions are facing a shortage of food items, medicine and fuel due to the blockade of roads. Educational institutions have been closed and normal life has been affected.

On Tuesday, clashes were reported in Pewar, Gidu, Baleshkhel, Khar Kallay, Sadda, Chamkani and Kunj Alizai, Dawn reported. Kurram District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Medical Superintendent Qaiser Abbas Banghash has confirmed the updated death toll.

Qaiser Abbas Banghash said that so far, 67 people have been injured in the clashes. On July 10, protests were held in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other areas of Pakistan against the tense situation in Kurram, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah said that efforts were being made in cooperation with tribal elders to stop the clashes. He said that ceasefire agreements had been put in place in various areas of the district. However, he noted that the ceasefire agreements were being violated.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that he was personally involved in negotiations to achieve a ceasefire, Dawn reported.

Sajid Hussain Turi said Kohat Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah and other police officials have arrived at Parachinar. He further said, "We will soon restore peace in the area and armed forces will be posted in the war zones." He called on the provincial and federal governments to take measures to stop the clashes, as per the news report.

The minister said, "Due to repeated violation of the ceasefire agreements, the situation has not yet been brought under control." He called the need to take action against those who were persistently violating the ceasefire agreements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor