Pakistan: Death toll in Faisalabad factory blast rises to 20

Faisalabad (Pakistan), Nov 22 A powerful explosion at a chemical factory in Faisalabad's Malikpur area set off a massive fire and caused the collapse of ten nearby houses, killing at least 20 people and injuring seven others, local media reported on Saturday, quoting the rescue officials.

The blast erupted at a factory producing adhesives near Shahab Town's Kabaddi Stadium Ground and was powerful enough to be heard across the city.

Within moments, flames engulfed the building and spread to adjacent homes, bringing down roofs and walls and trapping entire families beneath the debris, reports leading Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune.

The dead include women, children, elderly residents and factory labourers. Rescue 1122 teams, backed by heavy machinery and 150 personnel, worked for ten hours to retrieve bodies and survivors under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla.

According to local media reports, a total of 31 rescue vehicles were deployed to the scene. Traffic police ensured a clear route to Allied Hospital as the injured and deceased were transported, while the district administration declared an emergency at both Allied hospitals and called in senior doctors.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Captain (r) Nadeem Nisar, SSP Operations Nasser Mahmood Bajwa, the chief traffic officer and SP Madina Town monitored the rescue efforts on-site.

Residents of Malikpur also joined emergency workers in removing rubble and helping victims.

Additionally, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed deep grief over the tragedy and sought a detailed report from Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar.

They directed authorities to carry out a full investigation into the cause of the explosion, according to the media reports.

