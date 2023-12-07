Pakistan: Death toll in Karachi mall fire rises to four, 2 injured

Karachi [Pakistan], December 7 : The death toll in a fire that broke out in Arshi shopping mall and residential flats near Ayesha Manzil, Karachi, rose to four, and two individuals sustained injuries, as reported by ARY News.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the fire at the shopping mall was under control, with the cooling process currently in progress. He added that authorities will assess the extent of the losses once the fire brigade officials complete their operations.

Police officials noted that the shopping mall primarily houses foam shops, intensifying the fire rapidly.

The blaze reportedly broke out at the Arshi Shopping Centre in Karachi and damaged vehicles parked near the building, while there was also a traffic jam in the area.

Footage aired on television showed black smoke billowing into the sky as flames engulfed the structure. Firefighters could also be seen attempting to douse the bright orange flames.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab took to X, and said, "Third dead body" had been found, adding, "Rescue operation still continues. I have been informed of 2 casualties so far, however will give further confirmation. I am present myself at site."

"Fire brigade team is present on the ground to deal with the fire situation at Ayesha Manzil. Snorkel is also present on site to evacuate people from the roof if required. Will keep everyone posted," he added.

In another post, Wahab stated, "Rescue operation continues as people are being evacuated safely from the building. I can so far confirm that two people with severe burn injuries have been moved to the Civil Hospital Burns Ward. No dead bodies have been found as of yet; however, a search is being made. Will keep everyone posted."

Meanwhile, Sindh Rescue 1122 director Abid Shaikh said that a rescue operation was underway, as reported by Dawn.

"This is a third category fire, the whole building was in the grip of the flames," he said, adding that the building had a ground floor, a mezzanine floor and four more residential floors.

Jauharabad Station House Officer Sudeer Bhayo said that eight fire tenders were working on extinguishing the blaze, adding that the flames had been controlled "to some extent".

Fire brigade department official Humayun Khan further stressed that the fire had spread from the ground floor "all the way till the fourth floor".

Moreover, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed grief at the state of affairs in the city, according to Dawn.

"Today, there will be losses worth millions due to this fire and the people living in this city will bear them," he said.

He emphasised that officials always traded blame for such incidents, whereas people had to suffer. Later, he called on the Karachi mayor to take responsibility and find out the culprit behind the fire.

"But how can it happen that we keep trading blame and the residents keep bearing their losses," he said. He further said that he was on his way to visit the scene of the fire even though it did not fall within his domain.

Tessori further highlighted that he should talk about this in a press conference in three days, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar ordered a probe into the fire and stated that the inquiry committee would be led by the Karachi commissioner.

"The committee will probe the cause of the fire and the negligence of officials," his spokesperson said, adding that the committee would submit its report and its recommendations to the chief minister within three days, Dawn reported.

The incident comes just days after 11 people were killed in a huge fire that ripped through a six-storey commercial building in the city's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor