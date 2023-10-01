Pakistan: Death toll in Mastung suicide blast jumps to 59 

Quetta [Pakistan], October 1 : Seven more people succumbed to their injuries from the suicide blast in Balochistan's Mastung district, as death toll from the incident rose to 59, Geo News reported on Saturday citing a spokesperson of the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

In a statement, the spokesperson said 52 deaths were recorded in the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Memorial Hospital, six in the civil hospital, and one in the BMC Complex.

A suicide bomber on Friday targeted people gearing up for a procession related to Eid Miladun Nabi, near a mosque in the Mastung district.

At least 52 people were killed initially, according to district health official Abdul Rasheed, including the children who were aged 9-11, and at least 58 people were injured, Geo News reported.

"My feet trembled and I was thrown to the ground," said 49-year-old Hazoor Bakhsh.

"As the dust settled, I saw people scattered in all directions, some screaming while others called out for help, Geo News quoted him as saying.

Hours after the blast in Balochistan, a second attack took place at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu city. That incident has claimed the lives of five people — including a policeman — and injured 12 others, according to Geo News.

The incident took place within the parametres of Police Station Doaba during the Friday sermon.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan security forces in Balochistan registered the first information report (FIR) regarding the Mastung suicide blast.

According to the ARY News, the preliminary report of the incident has been submitted to the Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki. The caretaker CM has also chaired a high-level session to review progress on the investigation into the Mastung suicide blast.

