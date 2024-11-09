Pakistan: Death toll rises to 26 in Quetta railway station attack

Quetta [Pakistan], November 9 : A devastating blast at Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday claimed at least 26 lives, according to local authorities and hospital officials, Dawn reported.

Wasim Baig, provincial health department spokesperson told Dawn that the death toll increased to 26 after two persons succumbed to their injuries while 62 others were injured in the explosion.

Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that the blast was a "suicide attack" primarily on law enforcement agencies, while civilians were also targeted, according to Dawn.

Notably, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, in a statement, had said police and security forces had reached the site of the incident.

According to Dawn, Rind said the nature of the blast was being investigated as the Bomb Disposal Squad was collecting evidence from the site and a report had been sought on the incident.

An 'emergency' has been imposed in hospitals there, the government official stated, adding that the "injured were being provided with medical aid."

Ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Naeem ur Rehman, said the incident raised serious concerns about security in the country.

Footage run by Dawn News of the incident site showed rubble at the railway station's platform.

Speaking on the blast, Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident, saying it was a "continuation of targeting innocent people." In a statement, Bugti said, "The terrorists' target now are innocent people, labourers, children and women. Those targeting innocent people do not deserve mercy," Dawn had reported.

According to the statement, the chief minister has ordered an investigation into the blast and contacted top officials in Balochistan. He also vowed that the perpetrators behind the railway blast would be caught.

