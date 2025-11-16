Pakistan: Death toll rises to seven in Hyderabad fireworks factory blast

Sindh [Pakistan], November 16 : The death toll after a blast in a firecracker factory in Hyderabad has risen to seven, Dawn news reported on Sunday.

Rescue officials confirmed to Dawn the recovery of one more body from the rubble, which was pulled out late on Saturday.

"A powerful explosion was reported in a firecracker factory on the banks of the Laghari Goth river, Latifabad Police Station B Section limits," the officials said on Saturday, adding that a fire subsequently broke out in the factory.

Latifabad Assistant Commissioner confirmed that the fireworks were being illegally manufactured in a house without a licence, Dawn reported. However, citing the Hyderabad SSP, it mentioned, "Initial findings show that the factory owner [Asad Zai] actually got a licence for some other spot, but he was manufacturing fireworks at the present location." He said that the owner was absconding, and details of the factory's licence were being verified.

Hyderabad's Mayor Kashif Shoro visited the site of blast and then inquired after the health of injured.

On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and directed officials to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.

According to the report by Dawn, Home Minister Lanjar instructed officials to immediately investigate the factory's legal status and verify whether it held the required licence and adhered to safety regulations for manufacturing fireworks.

Earlier in August, at least two people were killed and 33 were injured when a massive explosion took place inside a warehouse storing raw material used for the preparation of firecrackers, in a heavily populated area near Karachi's Taj Medical Complex.

