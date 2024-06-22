Pakistan: Defying ban and raids, Imran Khan's party rallies for former premier's release

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 : Despite the administration banning rallies and sit-ins for seven days in Pakistan's Punjab province, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters on Friday, staged protests across the province demanding the release of their incarcerated leader and founder, Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

The authorities conducted raids in PTI leader's homes and offices in Lahore and other districts, ahead of the planned countrywide demonstrations.

Raiding parties allegedly smashed furniture and other articles in the houses of party leaders and workers, who shared accounts of the raid on social media.

PTI leaders and workers mobilized in several cities of Punjab, waving party flags, carrying banners, and chanting slogans advocating Imran Khan's 'freedom.'

In Lahore, rallies were staged in constituencies such as PP-163, PP-174, and NA-129, as reported by Dawn.

PTI Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar took to social media platform X to highlight defiance against what he termed "de facto Martial Law & illegal Curfew in Punjab."

Similar protests also gained momentum in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Jhang, Burewala, Khanewal, Zafarwal, Vehari, and other areas despite the ban's enforcement under Section 144.

Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal had said the ban has been imposed due to 'security concerns' and the risk of 'terrorist attacks' on large gatherings.

Incidents of arrests were reported alongside the raids. Chaudhry Mubeen, advocate and brother of Chaudhry Mudassar, was detained in Lahore, while PTI workers including Chaudhry Nazir, Malik Allah Din, and Malik Khawar were picked up in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Okara.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, condemned the imposition of Section 144 as a deliberate attempt to sabotage PTI's protests, urging judicial scrutiny into the decision by Punjab's chief minister, interior minister, and secretary.

PTI termed the government action "unconstitutional" and accused authorities of creating a "lawless environment" in Pakistan.

PTI's central information secretary, Raoof Hasan, slammed the "shameful acts" by the administration and accused them of suppressing democratic rights.

The situation remains tense as PTI supporters face off against legal and governmental restrictions, highlighting ongoing tensions between the ruling administration and opposition forces in Pakistan's political landscape, Dawn reported.

