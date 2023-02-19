Pakistan Democratic Movement demands peace in tribal region

Pakistan Democratic Movement organised a peaceful protest in the Bara tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the government to restore peace in the tribal region, The News International reported.

The speakers in the protest said that the tribal people had sacrificed for the country since independence but were never recognized.

"We want to make it clear to the policymakers that we want peace in our region and will never support the subversive elements," Maulana Shamsuddin, one of the speakers said, adding the tribal people want to live in peace.

In the protest, Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (Pail), Khyber Union, Maroof Karwan, and social figures and traders also participated.

He further said that as patriotic citizens, "We would not allow anyone to disrupt peace in our area under a foreign agenda. Maulana Shamsuddin urged the government to put focus on the tribal people's education, health, and other development."

Explaining his point, Shamsuddin said that the infrastructure was destroyed in the tribal region during militancy but the government instead of restoring it was again allegedly compelling the people to leave the native area.

Other speakers said that living in peace was a right of every citizen and demanded the government to establish peace in the Pakhtun region, including the tribal areas, reported The News International.

