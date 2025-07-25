Pakistan: Dengue cases rise in Rawalpindi after heavy rains

Islamabad, July 25 A rise in dengue-affected patients has been witnessed in Rawalpindi as rains continue to wreak havoc across Pakistan. The district administration has started making efforts to curb the spread of the dengue virus as a surge in dengue-affected patients has been reported in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital (RTH) Raja Bazaar.

As many as 17 dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi with only one patient admitted to Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, while the remaining 16 patients were discharged after they were treated, Pakistan's leading daily 'Dawn' reported, citing District Health Authority officials.

The patient came to hospital from Adiala Road and the doctors have said that the condition of patient is stable. However, they mentioned that the patient visited Murree and could have gotten infected with the virus there.

Raising concern regarding the spread of dengue, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema issued a warning and advised people to remain alert, take preventive steps, recognise their responsibilities and follow a serious approach towards curbing the spread of dengue virus. He made these remarks during a meeting held in his office on Thursday.

Cheema directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the efforts of the District Health Authority and other departments to curb further spread of dengue. He mentioned that the cases of dengue have witnessed rise in Rawalpindi this week and warned that the cases will continue to increase if preventive measures are not taken.

He said that health department has set up an integrated dengue control system with operations underway in the impacted areas and homes where dengue patients are reported to eliminate larvae and mosquitoes.

As puddles have formed on main roads following the rains, district health authority is concerned about resuming fumigation in sensitive union councils since dengue mosquitoes tend to appear in regions where there is waterlogging. In response, the district administration has instructed the district health authority and cantonment boards to drain rainwater from their respective regions.

As torrential monsoon rains continue to batter Pakistan, another eight people died across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 266, according to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), local media reported on Friday.

Among the newly reported eight casualties, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recorded three deaths and five injuries. While Islamabad and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan each reported two fatalities, another death was recorded in Sindh.

Since the beginning of the monsoon season in late June, a total of 266 people have lost their lives, including 94 men, 46 women, and 126 children. Additionally, 628 have sustained injuries nationwide in rain-triggered incidents, Pakistan’s leading newspaper, The Express Tribune, reported.

Pakistan’s Punjab province emerged as the worst-affected region, recording the highest number of casualties, with over 144 deaths and 488 injuries. Following the recent devastating floods in Rawalpindi, the district administration has identified 19 urban locations as highly vulnerable to potential flash floods.

The high-risk areas in Rawalpindi include New Katarian Lai Bridge, Bangash Colony, Ziaul Haq Colony, Boring Road, Pirwadhai Bridge, Dhoke Naju, Dhoke Dalal, Dhoke Hassu Bridge, Hazara Colony, Dhoke Ratta, Gawalmandi, Dhoke Elahi Bakhsh, Sadiqabad, Javed Colony and Nadeem Colony, Tahli Mohri, Jan Colony, Tench Bhatta Last Stop, Banaras Colony, and Sharon Colony (Sawan Camp).

