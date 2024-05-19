Pakistan Deputy PM, Federal minister to leave for Kyrgyzstan amid violence against students

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 : Amid violence against Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to send his Deputy and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal Minister Amir Muqam, to the capital of the Central Asian country, Bishkek, The Express Tribune reported.

The purpose of their visit is to make sure to provide assistance and support to Pakistani students stranded there due to the recent unrest.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office on Saturday, the two ministers will travel to Bishkek on a special plane on Sunday morning. The prime minister has been monitoring the situation closely and has been in touch with the Pakistani ambassador in Bishkek, The Express Tribune reported.

Despite the situation being under control, the government has decided to send this delegation to provide necessary assistance and support to Pakistani students who are in need.

Foreign Minister Dar will hold high-level meetings with government officials in Bishkek and ensure that the wounded students receive medical treatment. He will also look into the arrangements for the return of Pakistani students.

The prime minister expressed deep concern over the recent violence against foreign students in Kyrgyzstan, saying that Pakistani students should not be left alone in times of trouble, The Express Tribune reported.

"We will ensure that the best medical facilities are provided to Pakistani students who are injured," the prime minister said.

The prime minister also assured that the government will not leave Pakistani students stranded abroad and will make arrangements for their immediate return to Pakistan, if they so desire.

Meanwhile, a special flight carrying 180 Pakistani students landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday after several foreigners were subjected to mob violence in the Central Asian country, Dawn reported.

