Pakistan: Domestic dispute claims five lives in Dera Ismail Khan
By ANI | Published: November 28, 2023 09:27 PM 2023-11-28T21:27:31+5:30 2023-11-28T21:30:04+5:30
Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 : In a harrowing domestic dispute, at least five members of a family were shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Baldia town, wherein a man, Noorullah, a resident of Charsadda, allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute.
In a statement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia said that the deceased woman had gone to her parent's house in Baldia Town two months ago after a quarrel with her husband, ARY News reported.
This is not the first incident that has taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In another instance earlier, unknown individuals broke into a house near Malakand and opened fire, killing at least nine members of a family.
As per details, ARY News reported that armed men broke into a home in the Bagardara neighbourhood on the fringes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and began firing randomly. Four women, three men, and children were slain as a consequence.
