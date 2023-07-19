Pakistan: Dust storm, thunderstorm likely in many Sindh districts

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 : The Pakistan Met department has forecasted dust storms and thunderstorms followed by rain in several districts of Sindh from Wednesday onwards that may cause damage to weak structures, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The department has also predicted partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of drizzling at night or in the morning in Karachi on Wednesday.

The Met Office in an advisory, stated that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and that the weather system is likely to intensify on July 19.

As per the advisory, the monsoon currents are likely to approach eastern Sindh this evening and gradually spread all over Sindh.

“Dust and thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy rainfalls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, and Jamshoro districts from today evening until July 22 and 23, with occasional gaps,” it said, as per Dawn.

Meanwhile, as many as 86 people have been killed and 151 others injured in the recent monsoon rains since June 25, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA, in its report, stated that six people died and nine others were wounded in the heavy rains across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, according to ARY News.

According to NDMA data, so far, 86 deaths and 151 injuries have been reported, which includes 16 women and 37 children.

As many as 97 houses have also been damaged as torrential rain continues to play havoc across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor