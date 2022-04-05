Pakistan EC reserves verdict on disqualification of former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani over video scandal of son

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its order on the disqualification of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in connection with a video scandal of his son, local media reported.

The development comes after a four-member ECP bench heard the disqualification case against Gillani over the video scandal of his son, reported ARY News.

Notably, earlier in last year's March 3 Senate election, Gilani, the joint opposition candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had defeated the then Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Islamabad's general seat.

However, a night before the Senate elections, a video of Gilani's son went viral where he was allegedly seen buying votes in favour of his father, according to the media outlet.

Following this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader moved the ECP against Gilani and his son Ali Haider Gillani.

During today's proceedings, the PTI lawyer Maleka Bukhari said, "Ali Haider Gillani accepted about giving teaching to lawmakers how to waste votes", according to ARY News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor