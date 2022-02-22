Pakistan EC taken aback by amedments to election law

Imran Khan government's attempt to hamper a free and fair electoral process in Pakistan by introducing amendments to Election Act, allowing public office holders, including ministers, to campaign for electoral candidates, has disconcerted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), reported local media.

The ECP noted that the controversial Ordinance amending the Elections Act would give the government a free pass to use its influence and state resources in elections, which would clearly mean denying a level-playing field to all contestants, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The new law allows a member of Parliament, provincial Assembly or an elected member of the local government, including the member holding any other office under the Constitution or any other law, to visit or address public meetings in "any area or the constituency".

However, it undermines ECP's power as under section 233 of the Elections Act, it frames the code of conduct for political parties, contesting candidates and others involved in the electoral exercise, the publication reported citing officials.

The ECP stressed that under Article 222 of the Constitution, the Parliament and the provincial Assemblies cannot pass any law that takes away its powers.

The amendment also drew flak from major political parties in Pakistan that termed it as a manifestation of an 'authoritarian mindset'.

In a tweet, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that the government had "prorogued Parliament to pass a slew of Presidential Ordinances which would give their ministers the unprecedented ability to misuse state resources for campaigning for elections while in office."

Calling this an extreme form of rigging, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that it gives free rein to the government's authority and influence in the electoral process. "Such a law is also against the spirit of the Constitution. If the ministers and government officials are to be given free hand, then what is the justification of forming a caretaker government for the general elections," the Pakistani newspaper quoted him as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

