Pakistan: ECP releases fresh list of registered political parties

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released a fresh list of registered political parties in the country, ARY News reported.

As per the fresh list, the number of registered political parties in Pakistan has reached 175.

The election commission removed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's name from the list of party heads. The list mentioned PTI as a leaderless political party.

Pervez Khattak-led PTI Parliamentarians have been included in the list, as per ARY News.

Earlier, the PTI lost its electoral symbol 'bat' as the ECP announced the reserved verdict on the party's intra-party elections.

The election commission earlier reserved its verdict on pleas challenging PTI intra-party elections after hearing arguments from all the parties, as per ARY News.

Announcing the reserved verdict, a five-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, declared the PTI's intra-party elections null and void.

Following the ECP verdict, the newly elected PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan who replaced Imran Khan earlier, will no longer remain as the party's head, as per ARY News.

