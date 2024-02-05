Pakistan: ECP takes notice of alleged vote buying in Lahore's NA-127 constituency

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the reports of alleged buying of votes in Lahore's NA-127 constituency and directed relevant officials to form a committee to probe the matter, Dawn reported.

The ECP's additional director general in a letter to the Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab, emphasised the need for a swift investigation into the reported "vote purchase" and sought a prompt submission of a comprehensive report to the ECP, as per Dawn.

Meanwhile, the ECP on Saturday conducted another mock test of the Election Management System (EMS) to be used for the upcoming February 8 general elections, Dawn reported. The ECP described the trial as successful.

The election body said that the system designed for tabulation and compilation of election results successfully completed all the required steps and goals.

As per ECP spokesman Syed Nadeem Haider, returning officers from 859 constituencies across the country participated in the experimental exercise of EMS, and the system's eligibility was tested both online and offline and was found to be satisfactory in all respects.

He explained that the main purpose of EMS was the tabulation and compilation of election results and it would be used on polling day, according to Dawn.

"This system works at the same speed and efficiency in both online and offline modes," Haider said.

The ECP recently concluded the training of nearly 1.49 million election staff to guarantee the smooth conduct of the forthcoming general elections, which are slated to take place on February 8, according to ARY News.

