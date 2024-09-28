Pakistan: Education in schools halted as teachers in Rawalpindi call for strike over inadequate compensation

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 28 : The inability of the Pakistani government to pay adequate compensation to its retired and on-roll teachers has forced the teacher associations in Pakistan's Rawalpindi to raise their voices by holding protests, The Express Tribune reported.

The teaching fraternity has complained about issues with the latest pension rules, concerns over the privatisation of government schools, and demands for the approval of leave encashment.

Education in schools in Rawalpindi has come to a halt, as the Grand Teachers Alliance has called upon a citywide strike over the concerns faced by teaching professionals, The Express Tribune reported.

The strike has halted operations in 5,610 government institutions across the six districts of Rawalpindi Division, including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, and Murree. The protesters held banners and placards announcing an indefinite boycott of educational activities. Additionally, sports activities have also been cancelled until the strike continues.

The protestors warned that their protests will continue and may escalate, including a potential long march to Islamabad, according to the Express Tribune report. The leaders also warned that the privatisation of schools would lead to increased educational costs and a rise in the number of out-of-school children, which could reach 30 million.

The report further stated that the education department has demanded the list of absent teachers and has warned to issue show-cause notices to 15 educators. However, the protestors have said that the action of the government will be contested, and any officer who issues a suspension letter will face protest.

The protestors, on the other hand, have asserted that they are attempting to prevent the conversion of government schools to private, and the government must support the initiative instead of harassing them. Additionally, the Grand Teachers Alliance leaders like Shahid Mubarak, Malik Amjad Mehmood, and Qazi Imran declared their demonstration was nonpolitical and nonviolent, according to The Express Tribune report.

An agreement between teachers and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during a previous sit-in by teachers in Lahore, where she had promised to address the demands of the teachers, The Express Tribune reported.

However, the protestors claimed that upon taking office, the chief minister had forgotten her commitment, which they argue is detrimental to the educational system.

The alliance also expressed 'deep concerns' over the issues of job security faced by the teachers in Pakistan, claiming that the chief minister's actions threaten their livelihoods and the future of the country's children.

