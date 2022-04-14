Pakistan Election body announces schedule for first phase of local govt elections in Sindh

The schedule for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Pakistan's Sindh province has been released, according to the country's poll body.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released the election schedule for local government polls.

The first phase covers a total of 14 districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions with elections due on June 26 from 8 am to 5 pm and results on June 30, The Dawn newspaper reported.

In further guidelines to ensure the elections are held fairly and honestly and to ensure that corrupt practices are prevented, the ECP barred executive authorities from announcing development projects or using state resources to influence polls in favour of a candidate.

