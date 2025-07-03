Pakistan Election Commission announces winners of reserved seats for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the names of candidates who secured a win in the reserved seats for women and minorities in the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, The Express Tribune reported on Thursday.

In the five reserved seats in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have secured wins in two seats each, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has secured victory in one seat.

Members who have been nominated for the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are: Shaheen Habibullah and Ghazala Anjum from PML-N, Naeema Kanwal and Asma Alamgir from PPP, and Naeema Kishwar Khan from JUI-F.

For the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, out of 21 reserved seats, JUI-F has won eight seats while PML-N secured win in six, PPP got one seat and Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) each secured a win in one seat.

The JUI-F nominees for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly are: Nilofer Begum, Aimen Jaleel Jan, Rabia Shaheen, Naheeda Noor, Balqees, Arifa Bibi, Sitara Afrin and Madina Gul Afridi, The Express Tribune reported.

The PML-N nominees for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly are Jameela Piracha, Afshan Hussain, Amna Sardar, Faiza Malik, Shazia Jadoon and Farah Khan Advocate.

The candidates nominated by PPP include Mehr Sultana Advocate, Ashbar Jadoon, Shazia Tehmash, Sajida Tabassum, and Farzana Shireen. Nadia Sher was nominated by the PTI-P, while ANP nominated Khadija Bibi, The Express Tribune reported.

For the four reserved minority seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, JUI-F secured a win in two seats, PPP and PML-N won one seat each. The minority representatives include Suresh Kumar (PML-N), Askar Parvez and Ghorpal Singh (JUI-F) and Bahari Lal (PPP).

