Pakistan Election Commission grants more time to Imran Khan's party for intra-party polls case documents

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday granted additional time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit documents related to the intra-party polls case and adjourned the hearing until February 11, Dawn reported.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the ECP's three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Petitioners challenging PTI's polls, including Akbar S. Babar, were also present during the hearing.

The Chief Election Commissioner reminded Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that the case has been ongoing since April 30 last year, yet PTI has not provided a written response. He emphasized that the party must address five applications.

Gohar Ali Khan stated that PTI had responded to the notice and would address the petitioners' requests at the next hearing. The ECP directed PTI to submit its response by the next hearing and adjourned proceedings until February 11, Dawn reported.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Gohar Ali Khan remarked that PTI is the only party still awaiting certification of its intra-party elections despite having conducted the polls a long time ago. He assured that PTI would respond to the ECP during the next hearing.

Referring to the new Chief Election Commissioner, the PTI chairman noted that Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub had written to Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker regarding the appointment, while Shibli Faraz had written to the Senate Chairman demanding the establishment of a parliamentary committee.

Meanwhile, PTI's former information secretary Akbar S. Babar alleged that PTI's accounts should be frozen until the ECP announces its decision on the pending case, as per Dawn.

Babar claimed that PTI's organisational structure lacks legal status and alleged that the party is controlled by "infiltrators and outsiders." He highlighted the £190 million case, which he said had exposed PTI's vulnerabilities.

He further questioned the legality of funds and resources used by these individuals, alleging that PKR 1 billion was distributed among lawyers. Babar accused PTI of delaying the intra-party polls case by withholding documents, similar to how the party prolonged the foreign funding case for eight years.

