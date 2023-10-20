Pakistan Election Commission issues production order for Imran Khan in contempt cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20 : The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued production orders for jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in contempt cases, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The hearing of the cases has been fixed for October 24.

While appearing before a four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Member Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani, on October 11, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen had said Imran Khan was in jail and it was not possible for him to attend the ECP cases unless a production order was issued, according to Dawn report.

Since the respondent is in prison and his personal appearance is mandatory to do further process in the matter. Considering the matter, there is no alternative except to issue a production order of the respondent namely Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, according to Dawn report.

The bench asked the office to convey the orders to the Superintendent of Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi, to make all necessary arrangements for presenting Imran Khan before the ECP, Dawn reported.

The Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, and the Inspector General of Police, Punjab, have been directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the PTI chairman's production when the case comes up for framing of the charge against him.

The charge is to be framed against Imran Khan in two separate cases one for contempt of the Commission and the other for contempt of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. In addition, the bench issued bailable warrants against former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt of ECP and CEC cases, Dawn reported.

The ECP bench also issued bailable warrants against former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt of ECP and CEC cases. One of the issued order reads, "The previous order dated 22.08.2023 was to be complied by respondent but he is not in attendance despite direction for personal appearance. Qamar lnayat, Advocate, appeared on behalf of Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, Senior Counsel for respondent."

He stated that respondent is unwell due to which he is unable to appear before commission and Faisal Fareed has to appear before high court. He requested the bench for adjournment. According to previous order sheets, the respondent is seeking adjournments on one or the other pretext and is reluctant to appear voluntarily.

The order reads, "In such view of the matter, we have been left with no alternate except to issue bailable warrant of respondent, according to Dawn report. Consequently, bailable warrant of arrest against respondent (Fawad) is issued in the sum of Pakistani Rupees 50,000/ with two sureties in the like amount each."

According to the orders, the bailable warrant shall be executed through the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, who shall ensure its strict compliance in accordance with law. The office will take up follow-up action and list the matter on October 24 at 10 am (local time) for framing of the charge against the respondent.

