Pakistan Election Commission receives over 28000 nominations for upcoming elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 : The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) received a total of 28,626 nomination papers from candidates who showed interest in contesting the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, Geo News reported on Monday.

It reported that 7,242 men and 471 women filed nomination papers for national assembly seats, whereas for provincial assemblies, the number stands at 17,744 and 802, respectively.

The ECP is presently analysing the nomination papers filed by the candidates, with the stage set to culminate on December 30.

Meanwhile, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted by January 3, and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10, Geo News reported.

The top electoral body will issue the list of candidates on January 11, with candidates having the option to withdraw until January 12, i.e., before the ECP allots electoral symbols on January 13.

As per the data shared by the ECP, a total of 459 and 1,365 nomination papers have been received by the electoral body for the reserved seats in the national and provincial legislatures, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the reserved seats for non-Muslims, 361 men and 32 women have submitted their nomination papers for provincial assemblies. For national assembly seats, the number stands at 140 and 10, respectively.

A total of 7,713 people have submitted their nomination papers for national assembly seats (general), with the number standing at 18,546 for provincial assemblies (general).

At the province level, Sindh received a total of 6,498 nomination papers in the province, with 1,681 candidates seeking to contest polls for the national assembly (general), whereas 4,265 nomination papers were submitted for provincial assembly seats (general).

A total of 427 nomination papers were filed for women's reserved seats, along with 125 who seek to contest polls from the reserved seats for non-muslims in the province.

A total of 5,278 nomination papers have been filed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with 1,322 candidates seeking to contest polls for the national assembly (general), whereas 3,464 nomination papers were submitted for provincial assembly seats (general).

A total of 418 nomination papers were filed for women's reserved seats, along with 74 non-Muslims applying to contest elections from their respective reserved seats.

Whereas in Balochistan, the Election Commission received a total of 2669 nominations, of which 631 were for general national assembly seats, whereas 1,788 were for general provincial assembly seats.

Meanwhile, 183 women and 67 non-Muslims submitted nomination papers for their reserved seats, respectively.

In Punjab, the province saw a total of 13,823 nomination papers being filed with 3,871 and 9,029 nomination papers being filed for national and provincial assembly seats (general), respectively.

A total of 796 and 127 people filed their nomination papers for the reserved seats for women and non-Muslims, respectively.

While in Islamabad, the federal capital saw a total of 208 people submitting their nomination papers for the national assembly (general), 150 nomination papers were filed on the reserved seats for non-Muslims.

