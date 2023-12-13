Pakistan Election Commission to announce general elections' schedule soon

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to reveal the timetable for the upcoming general elections set for February 8, 2024, within the next 'two days,' according to sources reported by ARY News on Wednesday.

The Election Commission has completed all the preparations for the general elections, including the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs).

Meanwhile, they have also imposed a ban on the appointment and transfer of Deputy Commissioners (DCs), highlighting that the schedule for the forthcoming elections will be issued in the next two days, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Reportedly, the ECP had completed the relevant work on the general elections 2024 schedule, according to the sources, adding that the commission prepared a draft schedule and held consultations to formally issue it.

Moreover, the draft schedule highlighted the collection of nomination papers from the candidates in the second week of December 2023.

According to ARY News, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by the third week of December.

The ECP has also denied media claims, stating that the general elections will be postponed.

The ECP spokesperson emphasised that such media reports regarding an expected delay in the 2024 general elections were baseless and misleading.

Moreover, the spokesperson added that the commission approached the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the media houses for spreading fake reports, ARY News reported.

Earlier in November, Pakistan President Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday agreed to conduct Pakistan general elections on February 8 next year, Dawn reported.

On December 5, the Finance Division released PKR 17.4 billion for the ECP to conduct arrangements for polls, putting to rest rumours related to a delay in polls, Geo News reported.

Earlier in November, the ECP released the final list of delimitations of constituencies of the national and four provincial assemblies.

