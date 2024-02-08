Pakistan Elections 2024: Mobile Services Suspended 'Temporarily' Across Pakistan

As polling began in Pakistan today, the country’s interior ministry said that it has decided to “temporarily suspend mobile services across the country” in light of the “deteriorating security situation”, reported Dawn. Meanwhile, one policeman has been killed in firing on a polling station in the country’s Tank region, reported Reuters.

In this Muslim-majority nation of 241 million people, the upcoming civilian parliamentary election marks the third consecutive vote of its kind—a milestone in a country where no prime minister has ever completed their term. Despite this progress, the shadow of alleged military interference looms over the 8 February election. Throughout its history, the country has faced numerous election controversies, but this one seems to be accumulating more than usual. Notably, one former prime minister is imprisoned and unable to participate, while another has returned from self-imposed exile, with his criminal convictions nullified.