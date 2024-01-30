Pakistan Elections: Caretaker PM says political parties manifestos 'lack economic foresight'

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 30 : Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the manifestos released by the political parties for general elections and said that no political party has presented a plan to fix the economy, Dawn News reported.

It reported that PM Kakar also reassured that there was no reason to justify any delay in general elections.

He stated in an interview that political parties' candidates were canvassing, and all rumours regarding the delay in general elections would fall to rest on the evening of February 8.

PM Kakar underscored that the parties should focus on improving the economy but added that, unfortunately, no political party had yet come up with an agenda to fix the chronic economic issues.

The PM added that the claims made by political parties in their campaigns regarding jobs, shelters, cheap electricity, food security, and others were contingent upon a stable economy, Dawn News reported.

"Political parties need to come up with a plan for revenue generation and widening the tax net."

He cited the example of the 91 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio in Scandinavian countries and said Pakistan's ratio stood at just 9 per cent.

Enhanced taxation would also make the government accountable to the masses, he added.

Regarding the grumblings about rigging before or after the elections, he said the parliament should learn lessons from the past and address the flaws in legislation regarding elections.

The observers would monitor, and local and international media would report on the activity, the PM said, assuring that, as per regional standards, elections would "by and large be free and fair".

He claimed that political parties were also involved in poll rigging by forging ID cards and casting votes of deceased people, Dawn News reported.

The voting time would be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 8, and everyone should use their constitutional right to vote to ensure a good turnout, Kakar emphasised.

Separately, the PM has barred federal ministers and government officials from travelling abroad till the elections.

