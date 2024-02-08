Pakistan Elections: Voting set to begin for national and provincial assemblies

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 : Voting is set to begin at all polling stations in Pakistan for the national and provincial assemblies. The polling process, with more than 128 million voters, will begin at 8 am (local time) and will continue till 5 pm (local time), Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Pakistan's Caretaker Interior Ministry has established a control room to monitor the overall situation in Pakistan during the general elections, Pakistan Today reported.

The control room includes representatives of all relevant institutions, including the Interior Department, police and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to perform their duties in the control room. Furthermore, information sharing between law enforcement agencies and other relevant agencies is being ensured in this room, according to Pakistan Today report.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Nawaz Sharif will be the prime ministerial candidate for the party if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz secures a majority in the elections.

Shehbaz Sharif said, "When the people give their mandate tomorrow, we will discuss it. And if we secure a simple majority, Mian Nawaz Sharif will be our candidate," Dawn reported citing Geo News.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that as per his experience from campaigning all over the country, PML-N is "not even reaching 100 seats by far." He further stated that it remained to be seen what the people decided, according to Dawn report.

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and considered one of the most popular leaders in the country, is incarcerated in Adiala jail on multiple charges. The cricketer-turned-politician has been disqualified from contesting the polls and has been sentenced to 10 years in the cypher case, 14 years in the Toshakhana case, and seven years in the 'un-Islamic' marriage case.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to revoke the party's iconic 'bat' symbol. However, Khan has maintained that all the cases against him are "politically motivated" and has vowed that his party PTI will spring a 'surprise' on February 8, Dawn reported. In a video message posted on his official handle, Khan urged his supporters to come out and vote in large numbers.

In a video message on February 7, Khan said, "Elections are tomorrow. I want you to come out and bring out as many people as you know. Because you will change the fate of yourself as well as that of your children through these elections."

PTI has rejected reports about party boycotting elections. In a post on X, PTI stated, "Let the world know that this is the level to which the illegitimate, fascist regime has stooped to! Petrified of the massive turnout tomorrow for General Elections, the controlled media is being used to run a fake news about PTI boycotting elections, along with running a fake audio!"

The party added, "The illegitimate regime has used every ounce of fascism, propaganda & unprecedented pre poll rigging against Pakistan's largest, most popular & only federal party PTI, led by illegally incarcerated Imran Khan. Yet, the resolve of the nation proved stronger than the oppression! The will of the people will reign supreme!"

