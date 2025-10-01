Pakistan escalates military crackdown in Zehri, cutting off civilians from aid

Balochistan [Pakistan] October 1 : The intense military operations continue to shake Zehri in Khuzdar district, with reports of drone strikes and relentless shelling causing casualties.

The crackdown, now in its fourth day, has plunged the tehsil into a humanitarian crisis as communication blackouts and road blockades prevent independent verification of the situation.

The fuel and food shortages are growing severe, with petrol supplies nearly exhausted after three days of total lockdown, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, in Kochav, continuous bombardment by Pakistani forces has destroyed cotton fields, inflicting major financial losses on local farmers.

In Chashma, artillery and mortar fire have sparked widespread fear, though casualties have not yet been confirmed there.

Nearby villages, including Dandar and Morenki, have also faced heavy shelling. Residential buildings have reportedly sustained damage, while authorities are said to be surveying the area.

However, due to the ongoing internet shutdown in Zehri, reliable information remains extremely limited.

The operation is directed against Baloch pro-independence groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

These organisations had established control over Zehri in August, consolidating their grip over the region.

The Pakistani military, backed by aerial drones, armoured vehicles, and heavy artillery, has launched its latest offensive to retake the tehsil from the armed groups.

With communication lines cut and humanitarian access blocked, the real extent of civilian casualties and damage to property remains unknown. Reports of dwindling supplies and rising fear indicate that the population is bearing the brunt of the conflict, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

The situation in Zehri highlights the wider unrest in Balochistan, where local resistance groups and Pakistani forces have been locked in a cycle of confrontation. As the blackout continues, the voices of the people remain largely unheard, leaving their fate uncertain under the shadow of ongoing military action, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

