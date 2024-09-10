Pakistan faces severe education crisis with over 26 million children out of school

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 10 : Pakistan's Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training informed Pakistan's National Assembly that more than 26 million children are still out of school across the country, Dawn reported.

It said that number continues to remain above 26 million despite measures taken by the government in recent years as well as commitments to bring these children back to schools.

In response to a question by Pakistan's Member of National Assembly Shahida Rehmani, Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui gave a written reply on Monday, which was not debated in the lower house, Dawn reported.

It said 26.20 million out-of-school children include about 10 million children (10,774,890) in the age group of 5-9 years, about five million (4,935,484) in the age group of 10-12 years and 4.5 million in the age group of 13-14 years. Additionally, six million students, from 13-16 years of age, are out of school and deprived of higher secondary education.

Shahida Rehmani also asked the government to explain the steps being taken to enhance girls' enrolment in schools, according to Dawn report.

The minister informed the house that the Federal Directorate of Education, which is responsible for educational institutes in Islamabad, established 200 computer labs in educational institutions for teaching coding skills. The move has been made to help girls acquire IT and entrepreneurial skills.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan is facing an unprecedented education crisis. As many as 25.3 million children in the age bracket of 5 to 16 years were found out of school, which comprised 36 per cent of the total school-age population of the country, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

The highest deficiency in enrollment is in rural areas. The report further mentioned that children are vulnerable between the age group of 5-9 years, with 51 per cent never being enrolled.

As per the report, 50 per cent of children have either dropped out or no longer attend school. It added that 53 per cent of the children who are out of school are girls, and "the problem is more severe in rural areas where female literacy is already quite low."

