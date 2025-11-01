Pakistan fails its women as no convictions made in Sindh's soaring domestic violence cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 1 : Pakistan's dismal record in addressing domestic violence revealed that despite a surge in reported cases across Sindh during the first six months of 2025, not a single conviction was recorded.

The revelations, based on the Sustainable Social Development Organisation's (SSDO) latest factsheet, highlight a deep institutional failure to protect women and deliver justice, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the Domestic Violence FactSheet 2025, compiled through data obtained via the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Sindh Police Department, documented 204 domestic violence cases from January to June this year.

Among these, 150 involved physical assault, 50 were cases of sexual abuse, and four incidents related to psychological abuse. Despite active reporting mechanisms, not a single perpetrator was convicted.

The Kemari district registered the highest number of physical abuse cases with 59, followed by Umerkot and Karachi South.

Meanwhile, Karachi East topped sexual abuse reports with 17 cases, while Kemari, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, and Tando Allahyar followed closely behind, showing that the issue cuts across both urban and rural Sindh.

The SSDO data revealed that 98 challans were submitted and 70 cases remain under trial, yet no conviction has been achieved so far. Fourteen cases were either withdrawn or resulted in acquittal, suggesting glaring gaps in investigation and prosecution, as cited by Dawn.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas criticised the lack of institutional coordination between the police, judiciary, and social welfare departments. He emphasised that "the absence of convictions in domestic violence cases reflects a systemic collapse that demands immediate reform."

The Sindh Domestic Violence Fact Sheet 2025 serves as a crucial reminder for policymakers to enforce the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013, more effectively and ensure that survivors receive justice, a goal that Pakistan's institutions continue to fall tragically short of, as reported by Dawn.

